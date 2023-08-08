Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 1,452 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SRC. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 12.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 22.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the first quarter worth about $1,002,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 346,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, Director Michelle M. Frymire sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $159,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,857.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

NYSE SRC opened at $39.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.92 and a 200 day moving average of $40.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.31 and a twelve month high of $44.93.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SRC. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $45.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.06.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of March 31, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,083 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 347 tenants operating in 37 industries.

