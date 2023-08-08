Sigma Planning Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,021 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Williams Companies by 9.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 50,851 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $1,376,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Williams Companies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,108,941 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,113,000 after purchasing an additional 10,884 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Williams Companies by 8.7% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 568,247 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,968,000 after purchasing an additional 45,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partners Group Holding AG boosted its position in Williams Companies by 61.6% during the first quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 635,470 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,975,000 after purchasing an additional 242,136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $34.46 on Tuesday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $35.79. The company has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.84.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 23.07%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Friday, April 14th. CIBC assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $237,369.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 226,973 shares in the company, valued at $7,490,109. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $230,208.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 234,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,493,312. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $237,369.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 226,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,490,109. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,969 shares of company stock worth $1,131,439 over the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

