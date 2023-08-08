Truist Financial Corp Acquires 72,774 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 58.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 197,824 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,774 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $18,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 162.6% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 121,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $529,000. Finally, Torray Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,434 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LYB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.76.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LYB stock opened at $98.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.43 and a 200-day moving average of $92.55. The company has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.07. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $71.46 and a one year high of $101.30.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.79 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.64%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

