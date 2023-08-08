Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Receives $191.69 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-two analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $191.69.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Snowflake from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Snowflake from $180.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Snowflake from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Snowflake from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Snowflake from $202.00 to $189.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $2,372,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,751,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $2,372,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,751,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 8,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.35, for a total value of $1,403,028.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,259,733.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 645,395 shares of company stock valued at $114,632,967 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Snowflake by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,414,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,681,000 after acquiring an additional 400,044 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,399,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,014 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Snowflake by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,782,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,229,000 after purchasing an additional 165,875 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Snowflake by 48,395.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,467,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458,686 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,420,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,733,000 after purchasing an additional 251,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $166.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $174.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.73. Snowflake has a 1 year low of $119.27 and a 1 year high of $205.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.43 and a beta of 0.75.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.24). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $623.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

