Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $607,000 Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,538 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 13,158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 24,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $3,769,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,813,938.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other D.R. Horton news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $3,769,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,813,938.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $4,486,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,451,498.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE DHI opened at $127.49 on Tuesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $66.01 and a one year high of $132.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $43.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.14 and its 200-day moving average is $106.99.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $139.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DHI

D.R. Horton Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Articles

