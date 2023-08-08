WealthShield Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 678.6% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. StockNews.com downgraded Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $283.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $281.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $293.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $246.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.77.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 55.93%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.36%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,759,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,759,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.25, for a total transaction of $2,078,331.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,701 shares of company stock worth $9,246,232. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

