Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 44,203 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 523,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,203 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Ventas worth $22,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at $185,774,000. Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter worth $125,019,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter worth $109,877,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Ventas by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,947,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,916,000 after acquiring an additional 971,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ventas by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,499,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,715,000 after acquiring an additional 907,148 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on Ventas from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Raymond James raised Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Ventas from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ventas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Insider Transactions at Ventas

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total value of $52,871.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,528 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,156.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Stock Up 1.5 %

Ventas stock opened at $45.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.91. The company has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 239.96, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.21. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.33 and a fifty-two week high of $53.15.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 947.42%.

Ventas Profile

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns a diversified portfolio of over 1,200 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

