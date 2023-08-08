WealthShield Partners LLC Sells 622 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

WealthShield Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRP. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1,818.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 8,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VRP opened at $22.77 on Tuesday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $20.88 and a twelve month high of $23.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.34 and its 200 day moving average is $22.43.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

