WealthShield Partners LLC Reduces Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

WealthShield Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 250,264.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,523,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,217,075,000 after purchasing an additional 9,520,067 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,000,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $885,886,000 after acquiring an additional 52,184 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,140,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $505,181,000 after acquiring an additional 86,561 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 838,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $371,400,000 after acquiring an additional 8,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,675,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $493.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $476.55 and a 200 day moving average of $466.06. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $398.11 and a 52 week high of $500.78.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

