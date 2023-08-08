Bailard Inc. Raises Stock Position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 166.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 628,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,291,000 after purchasing an additional 71,275 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $733,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $601,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 410.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 76,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 442,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,831,000 after purchasing an additional 37,384 shares during the period. 44.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director William C. Green bought 8,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.82 per share, with a total value of $112,508.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 147,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,270.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABR opened at $16.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 40.29 and a current ratio of 40.29. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $17.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.67%.

ABR has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $17.50 to $18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Arbor Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $15.50 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Arbor Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arbor Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

