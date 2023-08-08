Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 34,068 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 487,343 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,068 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Devon Energy worth $24,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $402,393.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,765,319.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DVN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America cut their price target on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Devon Energy from $82.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Devon Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Devon Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.53.

Devon Energy Price Performance

NYSE DVN opened at $50.81 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $44.03 and a 1-year high of $78.82.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company’s revenue was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

