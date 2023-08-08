Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $21,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,029,739,000 after buying an additional 190,319 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,752,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $285,995,000 after buying an additional 71,855 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,486,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $256,508,000 after buying an additional 6,839 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 517.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,144,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $222,884,000 after buying an additional 1,797,268 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,021,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $210,089,000 after buying an additional 193,217 shares during the period. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $124.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.74. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.08 and a 52 week high of $128.04. The stock has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.00.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 30,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total value of $3,343,563.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,587 shares in the company, valued at $12,976,133.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EXPD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.33.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

