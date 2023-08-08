Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 487,343 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,068 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Devon Energy worth $24,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,321,413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $818,065,000 after acquiring an additional 131,526 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,263,424 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $692,813,000 after acquiring an additional 356,448 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,371,571 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $435,881,000 after acquiring an additional 99,059 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,009,627 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $354,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,608,577 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $344,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Stock Up 0.0 %

Devon Energy stock opened at $50.81 on Tuesday. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.03 and a fifty-two week high of $78.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.31. The company has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.32.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Devon Energy had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $402,393.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,765,319.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on DVN. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Devon Energy

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.