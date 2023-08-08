Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,351 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 10,972 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $20,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Lennar in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Lennar in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lennar by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Lennar by 494.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lennar by 3,616.1% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $127.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.47. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.90 and a fifty-two week high of $133.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 7.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.79 and a 200 day moving average of $110.60.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 14th. The construction company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 12.66%. As a group, research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Lennar from $127.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Raymond James raised Lennar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Lennar from $120.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Lennar in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Amy Banse acquired 790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $126.42 per share, with a total value of $99,871.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,981.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Amy Banse bought 790 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $126.42 per share, with a total value of $99,871.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,981.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $1,310,553.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,861,731.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

