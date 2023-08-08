Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 395,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,023 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $24,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 40,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 228,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,972,000 after acquiring an additional 57,095 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 39,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492 shares during the period. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $60.50 on Tuesday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $69.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.74.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.01%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $262,625.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,723,261.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $520,369.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,431,471.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $262,625.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,723,261.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on PEG shares. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.55.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

