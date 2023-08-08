Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 64,931 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 795,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,931 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $24,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,649,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784,696 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,127,108,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 12.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,070,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,062,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310,121 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 12.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,133,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 16,775,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,226,000 after acquiring an additional 855,887 shares during the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Invitation Homes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.09.

NYSE INVH opened at $34.93 on Tuesday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.52 and a 1 year high of $40.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 49.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 146.48%.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

