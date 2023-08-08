Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,676 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Dover worth $24,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Dover by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its position in Dover by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Dover by 6.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Dover by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its position in Dover by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dover in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Dover from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Dover from $155.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Dover from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Dover from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dover presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.38.

Insider Activity at Dover

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 17,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total value of $2,470,424.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,569 shares in the company, valued at $7,586,728.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dover Trading Up 0.8 %

Dover stock opened at $143.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.34. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $114.49 and a 52 week high of $160.66.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.98%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Further Reading

