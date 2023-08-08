Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $24.93 Million Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.12% of Dover worth $24,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dover by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 17,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total value of $2,470,424.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,569 shares in the company, valued at $7,586,728.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DOV shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Dover from $155.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Dover from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Dover from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Dover from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dover in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.38.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $143.38 on Tuesday. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $114.49 and a 1 year high of $160.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.78. The company has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.98%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

