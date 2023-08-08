Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,231 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Dollar Tree worth $24,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Jennifer Hulett sold 1,484 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $213,117.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,138.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $149.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.51. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $128.85 and a one year high of $171.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.72.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.07). Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on DLTR shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Dollar Tree from $109.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.87.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

