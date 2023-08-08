Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 38,134 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 799,204 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,134 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $25,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,767,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,202,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,569 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after acquiring an additional 19,260,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $580,568,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 18.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $787,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,785,980 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $658,916,000 after acquiring an additional 660,757 shares during the last quarter. 73.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total transaction of $4,751,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,316,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,534,704.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total transaction of $4,751,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,316,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,534,704.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 8,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $347,944.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 181,357 shares in the company, valued at $7,571,654.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,642 shares of company stock worth $10,325,237 over the last three months. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UBER opened at $44.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $91.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.35, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.23. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.94 and a twelve month high of $49.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.02.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.34 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

UBER has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Thirty investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.03.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

