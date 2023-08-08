Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Position Increased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,989 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Enphase Energy worth $25,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENPH shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Enphase Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $221.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.21.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $135.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $170.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.45. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.48 and a 52 week high of $339.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $711.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.94 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.20%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total value of $313,604.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,470,964.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total value of $313,604.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,470,964.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total transaction of $248,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,665.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

