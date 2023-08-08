ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,978 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of ResMed worth $25,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ResMed by 3,940.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in ResMed by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of ResMed from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of ResMed from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.22, for a total value of $333,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 252,026 shares in the company, valued at $56,005,217.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.10, for a total transaction of $1,317,167.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,411,453. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.22, for a total transaction of $333,330.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 252,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,005,217.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,075 shares of company stock worth $5,374,291 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Stock Up 4.1 %

ResMed stock opened at $186.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $216.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.92. The company has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 3.12. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $178.16 and a fifty-two week high of $247.65.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 21.25%. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

