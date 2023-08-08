Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 3,581 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $26,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ODFL opened at $409.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $361.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $343.07. The company has a market capitalization of $44.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $240.00 and a 1-year high of $429.24.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 34.58%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $304.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $326.00 to $310.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $301.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $360.57.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

