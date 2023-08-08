Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $26.94 Million Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 16.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 214,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 30,700 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $26,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 30,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 60,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at about $453,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 7,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 19,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 5,664 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $141.00 to $137.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.88.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $124.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.15 and a 200-day moving average of $129.31. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.81 and a 1-year high of $172.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($1.69). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $713.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.22 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.18%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.