Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $26.52 Million Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $26,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTD. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 19 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 57.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 30 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of MTD opened at $1,258.43 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,310.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,423.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.14. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,065.55 and a 52 week high of $1,615.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $928.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.19 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 2,136.23% and a net margin of 22.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.87 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Ann Ping Richard Wong sold 1,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,395.27, for a total value of $1,901,753.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,202.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ann Ping Richard Wong sold 1,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,395.27, for a total transaction of $1,901,753.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,202.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,360.61, for a total transaction of $1,197,336.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,666,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,417 shares of company stock worth $4,731,561 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MTD. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,660.00 to $1,520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,700.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,470.14.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile



Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

