Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 14,367 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Genuine Parts worth $26,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,153,442,000 after acquiring an additional 481,039 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,378,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $910,664,000 after buying an additional 205,421 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,943,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $510,693,000 after buying an additional 235,228 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $509,370,000 after buying an additional 56,335 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,133,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $370,185,000 after purchasing an additional 297,814 shares during the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Genuine Parts

In other news, insider Randall P. Breaux purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $149.44 per share, for a total transaction of $74,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,523 shares in the company, valued at $3,066,957.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America upgraded Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

NYSE:GPC opened at $156.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $160.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.03. The firm has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.90. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $145.30 and a one year high of $187.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.10. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

