Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 726 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,246 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $26,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LULU. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 126.5% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of LULU opened at $382.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.60 billion, a PE ratio of 51.14, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $372.11 and its 200-day moving average is $350.00. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.50 and a fifty-two week high of $394.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.31. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 44.94%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $424.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $423.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LULU

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.