Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $26.62 Million Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 79,975 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,421 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $26,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth about $169,860,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,454,000. CCLA Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,908,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,023,634 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $247,300,000 after acquiring an additional 239,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 499,615 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,702,000 after acquiring an additional 233,659 shares during the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 1,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.17, for a total transaction of $501,109.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,502,383.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 13,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $4,642,230.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,900,509.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 1,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.17, for a total value of $501,109.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,502,383.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,738 shares of company stock worth $23,113,972. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ANSS. Barclays increased their price objective on ANSYS from $292.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on ANSYS from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on ANSYS from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.67.

ANSYS Price Performance

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $306.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $330.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $309.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.23 and a 12 month high of $351.23. The company has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.12, a P/E/G ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.24.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.11. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 24.12%. The company had revenue of $496.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

