Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 49,958 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 496,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,958 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.09% of Fastenal worth $26,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter worth $30,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 617.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fastenal Price Performance

Shares of FAST stock opened at $57.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.16. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $43.73 and a fifty-two week high of $59.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 4.26.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 34.63%. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 71.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $1,123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 500 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.53 per share, with a total value of $28,765.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,850.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $1,123,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on FAST shares. Stephens downgraded Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

