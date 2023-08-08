Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 496,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,958 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Fastenal worth $26,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 4.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Fastenal by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 67,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 48,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 45,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FAST shares. StockNews.com downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Stephens cut Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of FAST opened at $57.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 4.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.16. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $43.73 and a 1 year high of $59.43.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 15.52%. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 71.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.53 per share, for a total transaction of $28,765.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,850.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.53 per share, with a total value of $28,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,850.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $1,123,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

