Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Cuts Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT cut its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 27.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,679 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 142.5% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 391,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,162,000 after purchasing an additional 229,908 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 90,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Mosaic by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,825 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. 87.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $41.70 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $31.44 and a twelve month high of $63.16. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.52.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 20.21%. Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on MOS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Mosaic from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. HSBC raised shares of Mosaic from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Mosaic from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Mosaic from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Mosaic from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

