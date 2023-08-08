Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 32,392 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 431,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,392 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Centene worth $27,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Centene by 95.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Centene in the first quarter worth approximately $394,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its stake in Centene by 117.5% in the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 443,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,020,000 after buying an additional 239,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. raised its stake in Centene by 671.5% in the first quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after buying an additional 34,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CNC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Centene from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Centene from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centene currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.11.

NYSE:CNC opened at $66.83 on Tuesday. Centene Co. has a one year low of $61.34 and a one year high of $98.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.87.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.05. Centene had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $37.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

