Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,232 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 14,967 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Hess worth $28,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,310,590,000 after purchasing an additional 667,979 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,480,828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,344,571,000 after buying an additional 1,987,732 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hess by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,634,784 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $797,665,000 after acquiring an additional 55,567 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hess by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,827,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $638,806,000 after acquiring an additional 150,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Hess by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,464,386 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $349,499,000 after acquiring an additional 264,225 shares in the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $166,710,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $166,710,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 33,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total value of $5,056,540.62. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,932 shares in the company, valued at $12,550,099.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on HES. Raymond James cut their price target on Hess from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Hess from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Hess from $183.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Hess from $168.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

Hess Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of HES opened at $151.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.13. Hess Co. has a one year low of $100.34 and a one year high of $160.52. The company has a market capitalization of $46.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 1.59.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.52%.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

