NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,156,741 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 159,853 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 1.4% of Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.09% of NVIDIA worth $599,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 605.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $454.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.55, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $427.32 and a 200-day moving average of $315.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $480.88.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.00.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

