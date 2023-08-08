The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 609,820 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 62,707 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $27,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 128.0% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 20,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 11,586 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after buying an additional 16,424 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 91,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after buying an additional 7,869 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 267.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $46.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.37. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $36.22 and a 12-month high of $52.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.90.

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $1,621,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,102 shares in the company, valued at $4,545,065.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total value of $641,013.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,962.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $1,621,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,545,065.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

