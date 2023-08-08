Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $28.10 Million Stock Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,860,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 174,219 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $28,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 170.7% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 378.9% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Warner Bros. Discovery

In other news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $168,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 738,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,289,885.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

WBD stock opened at $14.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.62. The stock has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.52. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.12). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 16.04% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WBD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday. Barrington Research raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.38.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

