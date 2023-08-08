Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Shares Purchased by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 86.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,358 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,178 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 1,160.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,563,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,201 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter worth $32,973,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,502,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,594,000 after acquiring an additional 557,371 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,590,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,260,000 after purchasing an additional 515,741 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,407,332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,713,000 after purchasing an additional 336,382 shares during the period. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TMHC opened at $48.71 on Tuesday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1 year low of $22.64 and a 1 year high of $52.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.66 and a 200-day moving average of $41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 6.13.

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

TMHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.93.

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 51,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total value of $2,275,943.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,513.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 153,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $6,769,813.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,485,316 shares in the company, valued at $153,597,876.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 51,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total transaction of $2,275,943.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,513.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 620,491 shares of company stock valued at $29,059,094 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

