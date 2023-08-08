Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Invests $216,000 in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $380,823,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 779,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,540,000 after buying an additional 398,729 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 850,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,690,000 after buying an additional 376,279 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 513.1% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 406,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,844,000 after buying an additional 340,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 183.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,156,000 after purchasing an additional 249,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

EXR opened at $131.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.90 and a 200 day moving average of $152.89. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.67 and a fifty-two week high of $216.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th were given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.91%.

Several analysts recently commented on EXR shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised Extra Space Storage from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.43.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 2,388 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.7 million units and approximately 180.0 million square feet of rentable space.

