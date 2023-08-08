CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Stock Position Lifted by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNO. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,891,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 110,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 43,023 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 13.7% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 12.9% in the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 10,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. 92.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNO Financial Group Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of CNO stock opened at $25.17 on Tuesday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.48 and a 1 year high of $26.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

In other CNO Financial Group news, Director Steven E. Shebik purchased 8,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.85 per share, with a total value of $187,538.55. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,495.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other CNO Financial Group news, CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $45,680.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 77,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,369.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Steven E. Shebik bought 8,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.85 per share, for a total transaction of $187,538.55. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 39,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,495.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $83,555. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CNO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

