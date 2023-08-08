Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Shares Purchased by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 86.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,358 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,178 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMHC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter valued at about $466,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 7.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth about $309,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,038 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 9.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 5,933 shares in the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on TMHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.93.

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 153,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $6,769,813.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,485,316 shares in the company, valued at $153,597,876.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 153,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $6,769,813.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,485,316 shares in the company, valued at $153,597,876.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 112,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.46, for a total value of $5,339,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 399,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,981,247.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 620,491 shares of company stock worth $29,059,094 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMHC opened at $48.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 6.13 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.40. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1-year low of $22.64 and a 1-year high of $52.09.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.43. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

