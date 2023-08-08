Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stock Position Decreased by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT cut its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Cummins were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMI. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 634.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795,480 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 8,126.3% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,421,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,339,000 after buying an additional 1,403,908 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth about $292,182,000. Edmp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 23,155.2% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,070,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,418,000 after buying an additional 1,065,834 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,783,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,188,000 after buying an additional 454,044 shares during the period. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Price Performance

NYSE CMI opened at $237.29 on Tuesday. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.40 and a twelve month high of $265.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.71.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.89%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.77 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMI has been the subject of several research reports. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CMI

Cummins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.