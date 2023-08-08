Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Buys 334 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $382,261,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Aptiv during the first quarter valued at about $312,587,000. Mirova US LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv during the first quarter valued at about $285,180,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Aptiv by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,057,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $377,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Aptiv by 31.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,775,621 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $332,270,000 after purchasing an additional 663,900 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aptiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $107.15 on Tuesday. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $124.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APTV. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $152.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $155.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.27.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

