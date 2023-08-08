Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Acquires New Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WST. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 33.0% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 151.4% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WST. StockNews.com raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of WST stock opened at $378.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.19, a PEG ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.10. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.19 and a twelve month high of $389.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $367.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $341.32.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $753.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.71 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 18.10%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at West Pharmaceutical Services

In related news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total transaction of $343,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,438.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

