Bailard Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Free Report) by 29.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,300 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in First Financial were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Financial by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Financial by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in First Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of First Financial by 135.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on THFF shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In other First Financial news, Director Tina Jane Maher purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.04 per share, with a total value of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 1,750 shares of company stock valued at $56,394. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:THFF opened at $39.02 on Tuesday. First Financial Co. has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $49.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $467.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.41.

First Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.53%.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

