Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,084,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,619,000 after acquiring an additional 258,658 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,110,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,433,000 after acquiring an additional 139,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $80.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.05. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.05 and a fifty-two week high of $81.44. The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.2769 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

