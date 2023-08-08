Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Sells 4,502 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT trimmed its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 39.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,502 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 205.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,190,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,759,000 after acquiring an additional 10,895,302 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,290,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 2,180.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,918,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,677,000 after buying an additional 3,746,688 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,994,000. Finally, Edmp Inc. increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 6,480.7% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,611,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.07% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

NASDAQ AZN opened at $69.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $216.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.49. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $52.65 and a 52-week high of $76.56.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.99%.

AstraZeneca Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.