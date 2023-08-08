Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Sold by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lessened its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,975 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,252,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $826,700,000 after purchasing an additional 234,639 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,032,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $696,489,000 after acquiring an additional 39,554 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,224,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $558,590,000 after acquiring an additional 419,766 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,408,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,382,000 after acquiring an additional 676,467 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,658,969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,804,000 after acquiring an additional 62,181 shares during the period. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CFR opened at $109.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.55 and a fifty-two week high of $160.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.14.

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $512.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.85 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 29.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a positive change from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,617 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.09, for a total value of $668,912.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,324,531.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,617 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.09, for a total value of $668,912.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,324,531.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Chris Avery bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $95.75 per share, for a total transaction of $478,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 7,001 shares of company stock valued at $676,179 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

CFR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Stephens reduced their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.73.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

