Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Buys 456 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,406 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Tesla were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Tesla by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Tesla by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its position in Tesla by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,639 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,579 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Down 0.9 %

TSLA stock opened at $251.45 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $314.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $798.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 2.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,130,180.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $13,109,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,130,180.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,979 shares of company stock worth $16,416,657. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, July 21st. DZ Bank lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $252.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.30.

Read Our Latest Report on TSLA

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.