Bailard Inc. Purchases 1,700 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Bailard Inc. increased its stake in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 35.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,444,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $533,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 270,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,322,000 after purchasing an additional 14,045 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 51,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 9,640 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Skyline Champion by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 89,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,764,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SKY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Skyline Champion Stock Down 0.8 %

SKY opened at $67.29 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.59. Skyline Champion Co. has a one year low of $44.68 and a one year high of $76.82.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The firm had revenue of $464.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

