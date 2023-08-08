Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Has $204,000 Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT cut its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Crown were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter valued at $123,506,000. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,665,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,989,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,923,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,523,000 after acquiring an additional 807,337 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Crown by 321.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 955,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,464,000 after acquiring an additional 728,518 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Crown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Crown from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Crown from $102.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Crown from $106.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown

In other Crown news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 1,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $173,542.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $90.25 on Tuesday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.00 and a twelve month high of $102.68. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.03. Crown had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

